Shutterstock Announces Integration With OpenText, A Worldwide Leader In Digital Asset Management

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the partnership, customers will have direct access to 380M+ Shutterstock images from inside OpenText Media Management, an industry-leading DAM platform. Shutterstock, Inc., a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced an API integration with OpenText. The integration will offer Shutterstock Enterprise and OpenText customers direct access to 380M+ high-quality Shutterstock images via OpenText Media Management. OpenText Media Management, an industry-leading Digital Asset Management solution for brands and publishers, was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q4 2019.

