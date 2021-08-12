Tropical Depression Fred 8AM 8/12/2021

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The center of Tropical Storm Fred has moved into extreme southeastern Alabama. As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Fred was 10 miles east of Dothan, Alabama. Fred is moving toward the north-northeast near 12 mph, and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected over the next day or so. On the forecast track, the center of Fred will move across western and northern Georgia on Tuesday, across the southern Appalachian Mountains on Tuesday night, and into the central Appalachians by early Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is...