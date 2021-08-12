Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OR

Family memorabilia and keepsakes saved from fire in Hillsboro home’s attic

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A fire that ignited in an attic at a Hillsboro home Wednesday night fortunately didn’t burn precious personal items. According to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, residents of a home in the 800 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue reported smoke coming from their attic at 8:11 p.m. They told 911 dispatchers that smoke was seen near the home’s bedrooms. The residents safely exited the home and waited for fire crews to arrive.

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Hillsboro, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorabilia#Accident#Hillsboro Fire And Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy