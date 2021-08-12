Family memorabilia and keepsakes saved from fire in Hillsboro home’s attic

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A fire that ignited in an attic at a Hillsboro home Wednesday night fortunately didn’t burn precious personal items. According to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, residents of a home in the 800 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue reported smoke coming from their attic at 8:11 p.m. They told 911 dispatchers that smoke was seen near the home’s bedrooms. The residents safely exited the home and waited for fire crews to arrive.