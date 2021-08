AI-Powered Talent Intelligence Platform Adds Splunk Ventures as Strategic Investor. retrain.ai, the Talent Intelligence Platform, announced it has closed an additional $7 million from current investors and adds Splunk Ventures as a strategic investor in its oversubscribed funding round. retrain.ai uses AI and machine learning to help governments and organizations retrain and upskill talent for jobs of the future, better enable diversity initiatives, and empower employees and jobseekers to take control of their career paths. The new capital expands the company’s total funding to $20 million.