Chester County, TN

Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 4 days ago

47, Jackson, was arrested and charged with driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license. He was released from the Chester County Jail after posting a $1,500 bond. Johnny Morris, 60, Finger, was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver or sell, driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license with priors and possession of schedule II methamphetamine with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

