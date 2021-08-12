Cancel
Religion

Sunrise By David Coy: Deny Death

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I am much more aware of the uncertainty of mortal life at a much deeper level, and of the certainty of God’s care. I have a feeling that cancer is being washed, driven out of me by a flood of prayer and love. Live one day at a time. Cancer is a threat to my being. Yet it is no such threat. We can trust the truth: We are on solid ground. Prayer opens up enormous resources. Love becomes a visible reality. Never minimize the priceless gift of natural sleep.” This was a statement made by a husband that his wife found after his death from cancer. She seemed to describe him as denying the cancer, stating, “He put out of his mind the lump….’” (We Live with Dying, Johnson, 1975). From my reading he did not deny his death throughout but perhaps took longer to accept the reality than his wife understood.

