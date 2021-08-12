Comment period extended for proposed mineral exploration near Walkerville; Butte leaders push for public meeting
As a mining company prepares to tunnel under Butte, residents and local leaders will have a little more time to weigh in on the mineral exploration project. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday announced it would extend the comment period on the Environmental Assessment for Blackjack Silver’s proposed exploratory drilling project near Walkerville until Sept. 1, according to Moira Davin, public information specialist for the agency.mtstandard.com
