What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 4 days ago

The Day Adoption Benefit will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 14 at Jacks Creek Apostolic Church cafeteria, 150 McAdams Loop, in Jacks Creek. Grilled chicken thigh plate with creamed potatoes, white beans, corn bread, drink and dessert will be for sale for $8. There will be a silent auction, candy bar and sucker table, a envelope money board and a cupcake slide. All funds will go towards the Day Family’s adoption finalization. For more information, contact Jonathan Graham at 879-0278 or Nikki Graham at 901-489-9905.

