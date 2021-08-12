ChargePoint Acquires eBus And Commercial Vehicle Management Provider ViriCiti To accelerate Fleet Electrification
The Transaction Enhances the EV Charging Leader’s Position in Fleet with a Visionary Team, Customers and Technology. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network operating in North America and Europe, announced it acquired ViriCiti, a leading provider of electrification solutions for eBus and commercial fleets. ChargePoint acquired ViriCiti for a total purchase price of approximately €75 million in cash, subject to adjustments. The ViriCiti team, customer accounts and technology will become part of ChargePoint’s operations. Along with the pending acquisition of leading European e-mobility technology provider has·to·be, this transaction confirms ChargePoint’s commitment to the electrification of fleet and commercial segments in North America and Europe.aithority.com
