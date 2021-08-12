Hugh Jackman was fascinated by 'unique' Reminiscence

Not long after Kathy Griffin announced that she was on her way into surgery for stage 1 lung cancer (more on that next), Hugh Jackman — who's battled skin cancer for years — shared a clip on Instagram in which he revealed he'd just had another biopsy on his nose. "I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologist and doctors," the actor explains in the post, removing his mask to show the bandage on his face. "They saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked. So if you see a shot of me with this on, do not freak out. Thank you for your concern. I'll let you know what's going on but they think it's probably fine." He added, "Remember, go and get a check and wear sunscreen. Don't be like me as a kid. Just wear sunscreen," telling followers in the caption, "… please don't think it won't happen to you …" Hugh, 52, was diagnosed with basal-cell carcinoma, the most common form of cancer, in November 2013, and was treated again for it in 2015, according to People.