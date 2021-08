Meteorologist Megan Moulford joined me on WJON today. She says to alleviate the effects of the drought we would need an inch of rain for three straight weeks. She says who is hit hardest by the drought in Minnesota varies depending on the amount of rain they have received this summer. Moulford says portions of the metro over the weekend received more than an inch of rain while the St. Cloud area fell short of that with the combined rain that was received over the weekend.