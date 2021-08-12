Cancel
Haymes couple breathes new life into old MRC houses

Lawrence County Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestoration underway of nine 1949 cottages in north Mt. Vernon, completion date still a ways out. Growing up in Mt. Vernon, whether he was going to school or riding his bike to the old Country Corner convenience store to buy candy, Seth Haymes passed the Missouri Rehabilitation Center campus almost every day. Now, he and his wife, Carmen, own part of it.

