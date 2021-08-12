Church News: Services, Singings, & Revivals

Aug. 14: community picnic. Food available rain or shine beginning at 4 p.m. Music by the Majestics from 5 to 8 p.m. For details call the church office at 610-845-2626. Aug. 15: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 9:30 a.m. Praise service in the Fellowship Hall. All welcome. We require all church service attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services offered online via St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.