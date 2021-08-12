Church News: Services, Singings, & Revivals
Palestine Baptist Church Revival Aug. 14, Aug. 16-20 Palestine Baptist Church will feature gospel singing by The Barnett Family from Stanton Saturday, Aug. 14. They will hold revival Aug. 16-20. Guest speakers will be Monday, Aug. 16 – Bro. Johnny Burns from New Harmony Baptist Church in Savannah; Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 17-18 – Bro Chris McCord from Limestone Baptist Church in Nettleton, Miss.; and Thursday-Friday, Aug. 19-20 – Bro. Keith Benefield from West Tallahatchie Baptist Church, Miss. Pastor, Anthony Rowland.chestercountyindependent.com
Comments / 0