Man, 20, hospitalized after being shot in the neck early Thursday, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A man was hospitalized in critical condition early Thursday after being shot in the neck while he was sitting in a parked car, police said in a news release. Officers responded to the 1700 block of North Cherry Street at 12:30 a.m. Thursday about the shooting that wounded Shaerod Lorenzo Jackson, 20, according to the news release. The other person in the vehicle was not injured when an unknown suspect shot at them.