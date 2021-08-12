Cancel
Chester County, TN

News from the Silerton Community of Chester County

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 4 days ago

The harvest season is here. I always enjoy getting fresh corn this time of year and enjoying the homegrown crops neighbors share with us. Just this weekend, Linda Beshires made one of her famous apple pies from our apple trees, and it turned out delicious. According to nationaldaycalendar.com, August is also National Catfish Month. This tradition has been observed since 1988. Folks can celebrate by fishing for catfish or simply purchasing some to cook or eat. West Tennessee has some of the best catfish I have ever tried. I particularly like Hagy’s Catfish Hotel in Shiloh.

