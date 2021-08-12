Cancel
Franklin County, VA

3 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $89,950

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat price on this home near the intersection of Franklin, Roanoke, and Floyd Counties! About 2 miles from Bent Mountain Blue Ridge Parkway entrance. 2,244 finished square feet per Franklin County. Original structure is a single wide (780 sq. ft./permanent foundation). 1.464 sq. ft. added. Sold ''as is.'' Inspections welcome for buyer information. Work in progress! Needs repairs/upgrades. About 15 miles from 419/Cave Spring Corners. Lovely spot!

The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

