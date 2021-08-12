Cancel
Everything You Need to Know About Wildlife Safety When Trail Running

By Trail Runner Editors
triathlete.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery now and then you probably yearn to escape into the wild and hit the trails, but the prospect of wildlife encounters can be unsettling for those who haven’t spent much time in rugged places. So our sister publication, Trail Runner, talked to two experts—Steve Kozlowski, a wildlife biologist with Colorado’s White River National Forest, and Travis Wyman, a wildlife biological technician with Yellowstone National Park—about how trail runners can minimize the risk of negative encounters with bears, mountain lions, moose and other wild things.

