Laser Cut Bath Caddy #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This tutorial was designed to help you build an in-car infotainment system or carputer using a Raspberry Pi, and a few other components. The concept was something that I found when I got my first Raspberry Pi for a class, and was exploring some of the things that could be done with it. I kicked around the idea, and made a few steps towards it, but I never got serious about it until I took a Microcomputer Interfacing class at Utah State University that allowed me to do it as a project. This carputer allows you to have music, FM radio, GPS, and OBD-II information all at the touch of a finger. To start off here are the parts that I used to build this carputer.