Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Laser Cut Bath Caddy #3DPrinting #3DThursday

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI whipped up this really simple Bath Caddy going into lockdown because when else do you have time to take a bath?. It’s laser cut from 12mm plywood and is designed to accommodate a range of devices. The files are provided as vector outlines and 3D CAD. Make sure you...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Caddy#3d Cad#Electronics#Adafruit#Diy#Chat#Instagram#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
Related
Computersadafruit.com

9-button extension for 3Dconnexion SpaceMouse #3DThursday #3DPrinting

I have constructed a simple holder for keyboard and SpaceMouse with a palm rest that is comfortable for me. The keyboard is slightly offset from the SpaceMouse so that I can reach the keys quickly and comfortably!. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4876853. Have you considered building a 3D project around...
Petsadafruit.com

Space Captain Ruski Cat Helmet #3DPrinting

This is a special Space Helmet for your cat. It’s modelled after the famous “Space Captain Ruski Puss” helmet. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4860396. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back...
Gardeningadafruit.com

Stackable Plant Vases #3DPrinting

High Gardens purpose is to grow more plants on your living (empty) space. A garden tower balance itself with the vases spread around to distribute the weight. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4865090. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket...
Designadafruit.com

Doctor Who – 5″ TimeLord Victorious Mechanoids #3DPrinting #3DThursday

CaptainJimiPie shared this project on Thingiverse!. Here are all the parts to make the Mechanoids as they appear in the TimeLord Victorious YouTube series Daleks!. The only “different” parts depending on how you want to build them is two different top sections, one with the weapon section closed, and the other with a peg hole for which the gun can be put into it.
Computersadafruit.com

LoRa Ground Plane Antenna 868MHz #3Dprinting #3DThursday

This design is inspired by dedehai’s simulations for his LoRa antenna jig. The antenna was tested bridging 1.5km passing some forest and one building. I am happy about comments of distance tests. Best return loss ratio measured with the VNA was 1:1.02. The antenna has an inward stub as a...
Technologyadafruit.com

Ferrocerium ( Ferro ) rod belt sheath #3DThursday #3DPrinting

All I know about ferro rods I learned from the show Alone. So, I know it’s very important to keep it safe, close, and secure. This is a clip on belt sheath for an 8mm(5/16″) diameter ferrocerium rod fire starter (a.k.a. a ferro rod or fire steel). I wanted it to be as convenient and secure as my knife sheath, but since I wear the knife more often than I’m in the woods, I don’t always need the ferro rod, so I figured rather than add it to the sheath as some models I found, I’d just make it a sheath for itself.
Electronicshackaday.com

3D Printed Smart Glasses Put Linux In Your Face

Unimpressed by DIY wearables powered by dinky microcontrollers, [Teemu Laurila] has been working on a 3D printed head-mounted computer that puts a full-fledged Linux desktop in your field of view. It might not be as slim and ergonomic as Google Glass, but it more than makes up for it in terms of raw potential.
Designadafruit.com

A Highly Detailed Millennium Falcon Sand Sculpture #SciFiSunday

Really cool build from artist Leonardo Ugolini. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best 3D printers in 2021

Thinking of investing in one of the best 3D printers? We're not surprised. 3D printing has now moved beyond the initial geek’s plaything it once was, and is a truly useful device for all creatives. Not only can they be used to make parts for all manner of design projects,...
Electronicsadafruit.com

Motion Controlled Water Fountain for a Cat @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

A quick way to control a water fountain for a cat only when the cat is nearby using BigClown and Home Assistant. When PIR sensor detects movement it sends message to Radio Dongle plugged to the Raspberry Pi which sends the message to the MQTT server. On the other side MQTT message is processed by the Home Assistant which then using the automation triggers smart plug and starts configured countdown.
Technologyadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Black Pudding Keycaps – 24 Piece Keyboard Add-On Kit

NEW PRODUCT – Black Pudding Keycaps – 24 Piece Keyboard Add-On Kit. Dress up the mechanical keys in your keyboard or NeoKey project with this add-on 24-pack of Black Pudding Key Caps. These keycaps are designed with a milky translucent dual-layer that lets gorgeous NeoPixels glow through. They come in...
Electronicsmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

The advantages of laser-cut tube (LCT) catheters

Here’s how laser-cut tube (LCT) catheters compare to traditional catheters: the design process, functional advantages, test methods and cost comparisons. The medical device community has a long history of using braided and coil-based catheter constructs. But these traditional constructs present multiple performance-based issues. “With the advent of the laser-cut tube capability we have at Resonetics, it’s opened up a lot of options for catheter manufacturing,” said Dave Rezac, VP of design and development services at the company, in a recent DeviceTalks Tuesdays webinar.
Computersadafruit.com

#AdafruitLearningSystem Weekly Update: IoT Edition

This week on the Adafruit Learning System, we published a few new guides. Learn how to create DIY decorative resin keycaps, make a Neo Trinkey CircuitPython rubbery ducky, and learn how to do MacroPad remote procedure calls over USB to control Home Assistant. This weeks favorite new guide shows you...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Raspberry Carputer Infotainment System #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This tutorial was designed to help you build an in-car infotainment system or carputer using a Raspberry Pi, and a few other components. The concept was something that I found when I got my first Raspberry Pi for a class, and was exploring some of the things that could be done with it. I kicked around the idea, and made a few steps towards it, but I never got serious about it until I took a Microcomputer Interfacing class at Utah State University that allowed me to do it as a project. This carputer allows you to have music, FM radio, GPS, and OBD-II information all at the touch of a finger. To start off here are the parts that I used to build this carputer.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Make an IP Camera with the i.MX 8M Plus and GStreamer

I have designed this story to be more educational than simply providing the basic recipe to make an IP camera. If you are in a hurry to see the best GStreamer commands to use, just jump ahead to “IP Camera using Compressed Video over UDP”. Stop breadboarding and soldering –...
Engineeringbaltimorenews.net

All About Laser Marking

Believe it or not, laser marking is rapidly gaining popularity in the industrial sector and the medical and aerospace engineering sector. While fiber laser machines are trending, there still are dozens of other machines suitable for laser marking. Objects can be permanently marked with lasers in many different ways. Engraving, etching, and discoloration, to name just a few.

Comments / 0

Community Policy