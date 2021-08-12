Classical Mystery Tour tickets on sale now for Sun, Sept 5 Coxhall Gardens performance

CARMEL IN — Tickets are on sale now for Classical Mystery Tour – the Music of The Beatles on Sunday, September 5 at Coxhall Gardens, 11677 Towne Road, Carmel. Presented by Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, the 7 pm performance will feature the critically-acclaimed quartet of Classical Mystery Tour musicians paying highest tribute to the Fab Four through musical stylings and spot-on delivery – all backed by the sensational symphonic sounds of the CSO led by Artistic Director Janna Hymes.