Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Motorsport Games Inc. Announces NASCAR 21: Ignition

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorsport Games Inc. announced this week that they will be releasing a brand new NASCAR racing title with NASCAR 21: Ignition. This is a fully licensed game designed to give you the complete NASCAR experience from getting the driver, to setting up the car, to racing down the track and crossing the checkered flag. The game will come with free downloadable upgrades and content to be released later down the road. Those who pre-order NASCAR 21: Ignition Standard or Champions Edition will be given early access to the game two days in advance, a "Traxion.gg" paint scheme, and an in-game career boost. Those who snag the Champions Edition will also get exclusive availability to unlock Bill Elliott as a playable character, which will include all of his paint schemes and the season pass, which will include all three DLC packs. The season pass will release additional paint schemes and three other NASCAR legend drivers as well. We got more info on the game below as pre-orders open today with a launch date of October 28th, 2021, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Racing#Epic Games#Race Track#Nascar Cup Series#Motorsport Games Inc#The Champions Edition#Dlc#Unreal Engine#Studio 397#Mrn Radio#The Voice Of Nascar#Race Now#Gaming And Esports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon Mourns Death of Legendary Announcer Bob Jenkins in Moving Tribute

Bob Jenkins, who was the radio announcer of the Indianapolis 500 and called motorsports events for more than five decades, died on Monday. He was 73. Since the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced his death, drivers and fans are paying their respects to the legendary radio and television announcer. One of those was former driver Jeff Gordon. He tweeted Jenkins was “not just a legendary voice, but someone who very much loved what he did. …”
Indianapolis, INAwful Announcing

Long-time IndyCar and NASCAR announcer and “Voice of the 500” Bob Jenkins passes away at 73

The racing world has lost a prominent figure. Bob Jenkins anchored NASCAR on ESPN from 1979-2000 and called countless NASCAR, IndyCar, F1 and other races for them through 2003, then spent time as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway PA announcer, worked for NBC and Versus/NBCSN, then returned to the IMS PA role full-time from 2013-20. Jenkins passed away Monday following an eight-month battle with brain cancer, which saw him reducing his workload this year. Here’s more on him from Dana Hunsinger Benbow at The Indianapolis Star:
Motorsportschatsports.com

Allied Esports and NASCAR launch gaming truck tour

NASCAR, Allied Esports, Martinsville Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, Watkins Glen International, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Motorsport Network, Michigan. Esports entertainment company Allied Esports has announced a collaboration with NASCAR to introduce gaming activations that will take place at a number of Cup Series races. The collaboration...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Dead On Tools Announces Multi-race Sponsorship with Brett Moffitt and Our Motorsports

As the NASCAR Xfinity Series gears up for the final races of the regular season, Our Motorsports is pleased to announce a partnership with hardware manufacturer Dead On Tools. The Illinois-based company will serve as an associate sponsor for the No. 02 Chevrolet with driver Brett Moffitt beginning September 5th at Darlington along with the October 2nd race at Talladega. The Dead On brand will be showcased as the primary sponsor this fall for the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Motorsport Games Opens Door to Long-Term Virtual Racing Success

Motorsport Games is one piece of a puzzle that all falls under the Motorsport Network. The company has multiple means of international business that all focuses on racing in general. Motorsport Games started to get in on the action with the NASCAR Heat series from 704Games, which it would go on to acquire to bring development for the game in-house. The company is now beginning to open its doors to create multiple forms of virtual racing and to also build its eSports presence. This all started with acquiring the studio behind the racing simulation rFactor 2, as the company will have access to the physics engine that drove that game. With an Indy Car, Le Mans and British Touring Car games having been announced, the future is looking bright for the company. We had a chance to speak with the CEO of Motorsport Games, Dmitry Kozko, about not only the direction of the company but the bright future ahead.
Motorsportsgamingintelligence.com

Golden Nugget Online Gaming agrees NASCAR racing sponsorship

New York-listed Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) has agreed a deal to sponsor American stock car racing team Front Row Motorsports (FRM). GoldenNuggetCasino.com will be the primary sponsor of the No. 38 Ford Mustang, driven by Anthony Alfredo, at the NASCAR Cup Series races on 22 August at Michigan International Speedway, and on 11 September at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.
Nashville, TNwnky.com

NASCAR Announces return of Champions Week to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN. – NASCAR announced Thursday that they will once again celebrate their champion in Nashville. NASCAR moved it’s champions week from Las Vegas to Nashville in 2019 where they celebrated Kyle Busch’s 2nd NASCAR cup series championship. The 2020 celebration was cancelled and moved to charlotte last year due to COVID. NASCAR also announced today that for the 1st time they will celebrate all three series champions in Nashville. That includes the Truck series, Xfinity series and Cup series.
Motorsportsinsidersport.com

NASCAR announces plans for betting education project

US stock car motor racing operating organisation NASCAR has announced the launch of two betting education initiatives this week, as interest in sports betting in the North American markets continues to rise. The first educational initiative will include a series of five short videos featuring Todd Fuhrman, a media personality...
Watkins Glen, NYPosted by
NESN

Make Your NASCAR Watkins Glen Race Picks At NESN Games To Win

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday at Watkins Glen International, you can play along with NESN Games. NESN’s gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive game for Sunday’s Go Blowing at the Glen in Watkins Glen, N.Y. It will be the first Cup Serie race since the July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Motorsportsracesimcentral.net

NASCAR 21: Ignition Release Date And Reveal Trailer

Motorsport Games have today announced the release date and other information with a press release. Here are bullet points of information extracted from it:. – Pre-orders start tomorrow. – PS4, XB1, PC (Steam) platforms, with free upgrades for nextgen consoles post launch. – New trailer (below). – Pre-orders give two...
Motorsportswindowscentral.com

NASCAR 21 Ignition revealed, new physics make it more than just a yearly upgrade

Motorsport Games has finally revealed NASCAR 21 Ignition, the replacement for the NASCAR Heat series. The yearly NASCAR release from Motorsport Games has finally been revealed after a bit of teasing in recent times and it's a massive step forward for fans of America's stock car series. The Heat series of old has gone away and has been replaced by an all-new franchise, beginning with NASCAR 21 Ignition.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All features in NASCAR 21: Ignition

Motorsports Games is poised to make some big changes with its NASCAR franchise. The publisher and developer has not only changed the name of its franchise, but it has also taken the game in-house. NASCAR 21: Ignition will be developed and published by Motorsports Games, and the new game is expected to launch this coming October.
WWEgtplanet.net

Forza Motorsport 7 to Feature in Special Olympics Gaming for Inclusion Event

Microsoft and Special Olympics are once again partnering on a gaming event for athletes involved in the disability sporting movement, and Forza Motorsport 7 will form part of the program. The partnership extends back to 2014, using Microsoft technology to support the Special Olympics, but came to the fore in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy