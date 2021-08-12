Motorsport Games Inc. Announces NASCAR 21: Ignition

Motorsport Games Inc. announced this week that they will be releasing a brand new NASCAR racing title with NASCAR 21: Ignition. This is a fully licensed game designed to give you the complete NASCAR experience from getting the driver, to setting up the car, to racing down the track and crossing the checkered flag. The game will come with free downloadable upgrades and content to be released later down the road. Those who pre-order NASCAR 21: Ignition Standard or Champions Edition will be given early access to the game two days in advance, a "Traxion.gg" paint scheme, and an in-game career boost. Those who snag the Champions Edition will also get exclusive availability to unlock Bill Elliott as a playable character, which will include all of his paint schemes and the season pass, which will include all three DLC packs. The season pass will release additional paint schemes and three other NASCAR legend drivers as well. We got more info on the game below as pre-orders open today with a launch date of October 28th, 2021, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam.