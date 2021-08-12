Morning Coffee – Thu, Aug 12
Dwane Casey with some special praise for Kyle Lowry’s time in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/zMq4LYDe1z. The half-court offence isn’t an area Achiuwa projects to help yet. As was the book on him in Miami, he struggled to finish around the rim, both on layups and putbacks. That undercut some of his ability to get to high-danger areas, something the Raptors will surely help him hone (and something a true point guard orchestrating could help). Even with a few frustrating misses, Achiuwa finished with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, demonstrating good instincts on the roll and the offensive glass, just without the touch to truly take advantage.www.raptorsrepublic.com
