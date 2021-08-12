Arrow's Marc Guggenheim's The Last Flight Out, Next Big Comics Hit?
Every comic book fan knows Marc Guggenheim – as the groundbreaking showrunner of Arrow (which handed DC their biggest live-action win since The Dark Knight), the showrunner of the new Green Lantern series on HBOMax which totally won't be the movie again or as an acclaimed X-Men writer for over a decade, including creating some of your favorite young X-Men in, uh, Young X-Men. Now Guggenheim is returning to the world of creator-owned comics with The Last Flight Out, a new limited series in September from Dark Horse with the art team of Eduardo Ferigato and Marcelo Costa.bleedingcool.com
