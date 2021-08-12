32-Oz. Bone Broth for Dogs and Cats
Open Farm offers a large size (32 oz.) Bone Broth for Dogs and Cats. It features 100% recyclable packaging and an easy-to-pour spout. Owners can take their pet’s next meal up a notch with these collagen-rich bone broths, available in Harvest Chicken, Homestead Turkey and Grass-Fed Beef. They add moisture and flavor to a pet’s meal by serving as a topper for dry food or to rehydrate the company’s freeze-dried raw recipes. Bones are slowly simmered with functional ingredients like locally sourced non-GMO carrots and pumpkins, and superfoods like turmeric. The broths are made with human-grade ingredients but made specifically for pets—they are free of antibiotics, growth hormones, salt, garlic and onion.www.petproductnews.com
