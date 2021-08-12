Cancel
Penn State Daily Headlines: Thursday, August 12

By Scott Cole
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

College SportsBucky's 5th Quarter

Friends of the Blog: Penn State Q&A

We started off our season preview series with a look at Wisconsin’s first opponent, the Penn State Nittany Lions, on Monday and now it is time to get the point of view from a pair of folks who follow PSU far more closely than we do. Our first guest is...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
AllPennState

The Betting Guide to Penn State's 2021 Season

Oddsmakers expect a rebound from Penn State following its wayward 2020 season and consider the Nittany Lions a good bet in 2021, particularly at home. The Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN) released a 343-page betting guide to the 2021 college football season, in which Penn State landed plenty of positive feedback. The Lions are tied for third with Iowa in the Big Ten power ratings (53.5), just a half-point behind Wisconsin. Ohio State (64) is the clear favorite to win another Big Ten title.
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders on the passing of Bobby Bowden

Deion Sanders played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. This morning, Sanders remembered his former head coach following his passing. “God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones,” tweeted Sanders. “My prayers are with you. I’ve lost one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”
NFLPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State Training Camp Confidential

Penn State coach James Franklin opened Big Ten media days last month by establishing a sense of place. Franklin stood on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, site of his team's 38-31 victory over Wisconsin in the 2016 Big Ten title game, and discussed his team's plans to return.
Penn, PAPosted by
The Atlantic

What Is Penn State Thinking?

As the fall 2021 semester approaches, nearly 700 college campuses across the United States are requiring proof of vaccination for students or employees. If you plot these colleges on a map, the image bears a striking resemblance to one depicting the results of the 2020 presidential election. And that image resembles a map of current COVID-19 hot spots, which mirrors a map of vaccination rates. In other words, vaccination rates lag behind in the areas where vaccinations are needed most. And vaccinations are needed everywhere—including college campuses, which have functioned as incubators for community spread of SARS-CoV-2.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
State College, PADigital Collegian

Penn State THON announces THON 5K date

Penn State THON announced Tuesday via Twitter registration for the THON 5K has opened, with in-person and virtual options. The in-person race, which is sponsored by PNC Bank, will take place in State College on Oct. 10, according to the Tweet. Participants who are unable to attend the in-person event...
Penn, PANew Castle News

Penn State continues recruiting process as season approaches

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State on Sunday sent out official scholarship offers to its class of 2022 targets, marking a crucial step as the Nittany Lions hope to land the highest-ranked class of coach James Franklin’s tenure. Penn State carries the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class for 2022 according to Rivals...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Hoops: Penguins open at Penn State

The Youngstown State men's basketball team opens the season at Penn State November 10. In all its a challenging nine-game 2021-22 non-league schedule that includes opponents from the B1G, Big XII, and Mid-American Conferences, and six home games at the Beeghly Center. Following the opener its onto Southeast Missouri State...
College Sports247Sports

Penn State wrestler joins football program

The 2021 Penn State football roster will feature a Nittany Lions wrestler, Lions247 confirmed Monday. Seth Nevills, a third-year student at the university, will be a walk-on offensive lineman this fall while maintaining his status as a scholarship athlete with the wrestling team. This transition was initially reported by Paul...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Penn State OC Mike Yurcich wants WRs to embrace mentality of 'relentless pursuit' of improvement

Penn State’s wide receiver room should never be satisfied. That’s the message new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is sending to that group entering the 2021 season. The Nittany Lions seem to be in a good spot at the position heading into the upcoming season. They return their top three players from last season — Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. But Yurcich says the group still has a long way to go.
College SportsOnward State

Penn State Hoops To Face VCU December 18

Penn State men’s basketball’s non-conference schedule is continuing to take form. According to Virginia Commonwealth University’s newly released non-conference schedule, the Rams and Nittany Lions will face off in Richmond on Saturday, December 18. A tip-off time has not been announced. This matchup will serve as a rematch of a...
Penn, PAThe Herald

Penn State closes July with four verbal commitments

STATE COLLEGE – Penn State on Sunday sent out official scholarship offers to its class of 2022 targets, marking a crucial step as the Nittany Lions hope to land the highest-ranked class of coach James Franklin’s tenure. Penn State carries the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class for 2022 according to Rivals...
College Sportsallfans.co

Penn State adding a QB to the roster

One of the top items on the agenda for the offseason for Penn State head coach James Franklin was to find a quarterback to add to the roster. Penn State has now reportedly done that, but not exactly the way that was originally planned months ago. Evan Clark from Manheim,...
Mount Carmel, PAnewsitem.com

Shedleski signs with Penn State University

MOUNT CARMEL — Lauren Shedleski, a member of the Mount Carmel Area High School Class of 2021, will continue her post secondary education at Penn State University, where she will be majoring in finance with a minor in business, and joining the Nittany Lions track program. Shedleski was the District...

