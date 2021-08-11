Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Incredibly Tearful and Proud Letter Posted by Restaurant in Rochester

By Jessica Williams
Posted by 
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People love to rant about their negative experiences A LOT (especially on some Facebook pages). Not sure if I'm so used to seeing the negative news that this just phased me a bit more than normal but this made my heart happy - a Rochester, Minnesota business just wrote a gushy letter of how proud they are of their staff. 💗 And instead of posting a team photo or calling people out individually because they won an award, the letter was addressed to the parents of the staff.

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Restaurants
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Food & Drinks
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rant#Food Drink#Facebook#The Tap House Downtown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy