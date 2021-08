ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ritchie County Rebels come into the season looking for a shot at a state championship that was snatched away from them in 2020. After finishing the season 10-3, Ritchie County showed up as red on the West Virginia color-coded COVID-19 map, making them ineligible to compete in the playoffs that week, and St. Marys wound up as champions for Class A.