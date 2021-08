For as glorious a season as summer is (as a Leo I will be taking zero questions about that statement), by the time you reach the cusp of fall, there are a few issues that your skin is likely facing. Think dryness, dark spots, rough texture — three months of sunshine and heat (not to mention the occasional chlorine-rich pool or salty dip in the ocean) has rendered your skin a little lackluster. TZR editors know your pain, which is why my colleagues and I have spent the season testing the absolute best skin care products for summer. Think hydrating cleansers, potent vitamin C serums, and of course the absolute best mineral sunscreen that leaves zero white cast and leaves you looking like a dewy vixen.