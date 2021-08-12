2021 Countdown to Kickoff: 23 Days (Jaylin Williams)
Written by Zach Greene (@Zgreene650) The Hoosier Huddle Countdown continues! The season is only 25 DAYS AWAY; fans, coaches, players, and our staff cannot wait to see this team on the field. Indiana Football will open their 2021 season at Iowa to take on the #16 ranked Hawkeyes on September 4th. Both teams have been putting in a ton of work to prepare for the season and are excited to take the field in front of a FULL-STADIUM. Today, we are profiling veteran defensive back Jaylin Williams.hoosierhuddle.com
