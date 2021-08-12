Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2021 Countdown to Kickoff: 23 Days (Jaylin Williams)

By Elite Fan Shop
hoosierhuddle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Zach Greene (@Zgreene650) The Hoosier Huddle Countdown continues! The season is only 25 DAYS AWAY; fans, coaches, players, and our staff cannot wait to see this team on the field. Indiana Football will open their 2021 season at Iowa to take on the #16 ranked Hawkeyes on September 4th. Both teams have been putting in a ton of work to prepare for the season and are excited to take the field in front of a FULL-STADIUM. Today, we are profiling veteran defensive back Jaylin Williams.

hoosierhuddle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profiling#American Football#Indiana Football#Hawkeyes#Hoosiers#Ole Miss#B10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Named The No. 1 College Town In America

What’s the best college town in the United States?. Anyone who’s been to a college campus likely has their own opinion on the subject. ESPN revealed its pick earlier this week. While there are certainly several worthy candidates, it’s tough to argue with the Worldwide Leader’s selection. ESPN has named...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ranking the Top 25 quarterbacks in college football for 2021

Ranking quarterbacks, that is. How much of it should be based on past performance vs. future projections? How much of it should be based on the system they play in? How much should we take from what conference they play in?. Or better yet, how much should 2020 really be...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia has a future star on their hands

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart doesn't lob up compliments to just anybody, especially young freshmen. Though Saturday, after Georgia's first scrimmage of fall camp, it was clear Smart has been impressed with one young player. Kamari Lassiter was a lesser-known prospect coming out of high school. Prior to his commitment...
Alabama StateNBC Sports

Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again

Another college football season will start with everyone chasing the Tide. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll for the fourth time in the past six seasons. Coming off its sixth national championship under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide enters the season loaded with potential...
Michigan StateCBS Sports

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh names Cade McNamara starting QB over five-star freshman J.J. McCarthy

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hasn't tweeted about the result of his team's quarterback battle like Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, but the Wolverines' head man eliminated nearly all doubt who his starting quarterback will be in a recent interview. Harbaugh told the Big Ten Network that, "Cade's the starter," in reference to redshirt sophomore Cade McNamara as Michigan gears up for its Sept. 4 season opener against Western Michigan.
College SportsSports Illustrated

Watch: Mississippi State HC Mike Leach Reflects on Bulldogs Scrimmage, 08/14/2021

Mississippi State football's Saturday scrimmage served as a bit of a checkpoint as to where the team is ahead of the 2021 season. Head coach Mike Leach seemed pleased with the level of production and the amount of fight both sides had, but there's a long way to go before the team opens the season against the visiting LA Tech Bulldogs on Sept. 4 in Davis Wade Stadium.
Indiana Statehoosierhuddle.com

Hoosiers Debut at 17th in Preseason Coaches Poll

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The USAToday AFCA Coaches Poll made its 2021 debut on Tuesday morning and Indiana was one of five Big Ten teams to earn a spot as they come in at 17th nationally. The Hoosiers finished the 2020 season with a 6-2 overall record and an...
College Sportshoosierhuddle.com

College Football Links From Across the Country (August 13th, 2021)

College Football Links (August 13, 2021) It is Friday the 13th and we are back with other edition of College Football Links. Fall Camp is well underway for the Indiana Hoosiers and we’ll have all the updates— Follow us on Facebook, Twitter @HoosierHuddle and Instagram @Hoosier_Huddle. Hoosier Huddle’s Official Countdown...
Indiana Statehoosierhuddle.com

Indiana Lands DB Jonathan Haynes From Ole Miss

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana football program announced on Thursday afternoon that defensive back Jonathan Haynes has joined the Hoosiers as a transfer from Ole Miss. Haynes, a 5-11, 205-pounder, has one season of eligibility remaining. "We are excited to add Jonathan Haynes to our football team," head coach Tom...
Indiana Statehoosierhuddle.com

The Goal for Indiana's Defensive Line...Wreak Havoc

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Oxford dictionary defines havoc as wide spread destruction. What better word to describe what a defensive line should cause in college football. Havoc in college football is a stat that measures sacks, pass breakups, fumbles and tackles for loss. Basically all the plays that spell destruction for an offense. Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples is wanting more havoc plays from the IU defense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy