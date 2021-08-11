Cancel
The First Trailer For ‘A Journal For Jordan’ Starring Michael B.Jordan & Newcomer Chanté Adams Has Arrived

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
hotspotatl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your Kleenex tissues ready. This movie looks like it’s going to be a tear-jerker. Michael B. Jordan is stepping away from the boxing ring and putting down the weapons for this his latest film, A Journal For Jordan. In the Denzel Washington-directed film that is described as a drama/romance and is based on a true story (Canedy’s novel), Jordan takes on the role of Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who falls in love with a Senior New York Times Editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams).

hotspotatl.com

