Tupelo 49ers begin American Legion World Series play tonight

The Tupelo 49ers have been knocking on the door of the Senior American Legion World Series for the past few years, and now they are walking through that door.

The 49ers finished third in the Southeast Regionals in 2018, and then runner-up in 2019 before COVID-19 took away their chance to break through in 2020.

This season, Tupelo (29-3) took full advantage of its talented roster and punched a ticket to Shelby, North Carolina, for just the second time in its 80-year history.

Head coach McKinley Holland was an assistant on the 2011 team that first made it to the World Series and finished as the national runner-up.

“It’s neat to have this perspective of seeing both teams up close and personal,” said Holland. “I feel like while that 2011 team may have been more star-studded, this group is deeper. We’ve got some great arms and bats up and down our roster.”

The 49ers will be a part of the “Stars” pool to begin the tournament. Tupelo takes on Ridge Post 255 (Md.) at 6:30 p.m, and the game will be aired online on ESPN3. The other teams in the Stars pool are Honolulu (Hawaii) and Fargo Post 400 (N.D.).

Pool play ends Sunday, but Tupelo will have all three games in by Saturday. The top two teams from the Stars and Stripes pools will square off in the semifinals on Monday, then the winners will have a winner-take-all championship on Tuesday night.

Leading with their ace

Holland said the team will turn to its best arm in Cade Davis to kick things off tonight. Davis is 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA, 39 strikeouts and 11 walks over 34 1/3 innings of work.

He should get plenty of run support, too, as the 49ers are riding in with a lot of momentum offensively, totaling 59 runs on 67 hits across six games in the regionals last week.

“Our hope is our players are flirting that line with confidence and cocky,” said Holland. “You don’t want them being cocky and over-confident, but you want them to play with a little bit of swagger about them, a little chip on their shoulder.

“I think we are very confident and we have good reason to be.”