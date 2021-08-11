Cancel
Books & Literature

Dolly Parton Teams Up With James Patterson for Her First Novel, ‘Run, Rose, Run’

By Holly G
KLAW 101
 7 days ago
Dolly Parton is ready to prove that her way with words extends beyond songs. In early 2022, she'll release her first novel, Run, Rose, Run. The country music megastar has teamed up with bestselling mystery author James Patterson to put together a Nashville-based thriller about a young singer-songwriter with a dark secret. “She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her,” explains a description on publisher Little, Brown and Company’s website.

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

