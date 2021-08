Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. Paul Sullivan says the Cubs are in free fall. This is cheerful. Enjoy. Now let’s talk about the Cubs. Zach Davies got involved in a pitchers’ duel? Weird. Gosh, Pat Hughes has some pipes. He and Dempster sounded good. The whole game was decent, a good way to spend a wet Saturday when there weren’t enough people around for a seance.