Spokane, WA

Spokane's Historic Flight Foundation hosting 'Challenge Air for Kids' to empower children with special needs

By Jenny Power KHQ Local News Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. - Challenge Air for Kids & Friends and the Historic Flight Foundation will host a Fly Day Aug. 14 at Felts Field Airport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is designed to change the perception of children with special needs through the gift of flight and is open to the public. Previously, this annual event was hosted in Western Washington. In moving to Felts Field, Challenge Air hopes to attract families from Central and Eastern Washington, Idaho and Western Montana.

