A few months back, UMIDIGI launched a new entry-level smartphone UMIDIGI A11. Now, the company has come up with a successor – Umidigi A11 Pro Max. The new smartphone comes with upgraded cameras, a new processor, and carries several other changes. It will be available on sale from August 23 via AliExpress. The device will retail at the starting price of $139.99 for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. It goes all the way up to $169.99 if you grab 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.