Harold Edmund Cook, 77, Killed In Cass County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 77-year-old man was killed in a crash on a Cass County highway Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 36-year-old driver from Pine River in a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading northbound on Highway 6 just south of Remer.

Just after noon, the driver crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting the 77-year-old’s Ford Escape.

Harold Edmund Cook, of Emily, died after being taken to Essentia hospital in Duluth. The 36-year-old was taken to Crosby Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators say that Cook was not wearing a seat belt.

