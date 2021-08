At this point, it’s very hard to say that the Cardinals are much more than a .500 team. Lately, they’ve had trouble even being that, sitting a game under right now after nine games that were against teams that, before they played the Cards, under .500 themselves. While that is skewed a bit due to the sweep by the Braves, a team that remade themselves at the deadline and now is in second place in their division and just two games out to boot, you’d still think that a team that at one time had postseason dreams could muster up something better than 4-5 in that span.