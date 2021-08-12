Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Media, Holocaust bills test Poland's ties with US, Israel

By VANESSA GERA
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doBFs_0bPV5YmY00

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland is looking at a more difficult relationship with two allies, the United States and Israel, after lawmakers approved separate bills — on foreign ownership of media and affecting the property rights of Holocaust survivors' families — which the Polish government had been warned to drop.

The European Union also slammed the media bill on Thursday as undermining media freedom, adding to pre-existing strains between Warsaw and Brussels from the EU's perception of democratic backsliding in member nation Poland.

The bills passed the lower house of the Polish parliament on Wednesday, and still require approval of the president, who supports the right-wing party that has governed the country since 2015.

The two proposals threaten to further isolate Poland, whose geographic position in Central Europe has often left it at the mercy of stronger neighbors. Poland's membership of the EU and NATO and its relationship with the U.S. are considered key guarantees of the country's security.

One of the bills that passed would push Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland's largest private television network, to sell its large and popular Polish network, TVN. It follows the state broadcasting authority's ongoing refusal to renew the license for TVN's all-news station TVN24, which expires in September.

Discovery accused Poland of violating a U.S.-Polish investment treaty, and said it notified the Polish government on Thursday that it was initiating legal action at an international arbitration court over the “discriminatory campaign."

“We are deeply committed to safeguarding our investment in Poland and its people, defending the public’s interest in independent media and the rights of freedom of expression,” said Jean-Briac Perrette, the president of Discovery International, adding that “we will aggressively defend our rights.”

The other bill in an administrative amendment which would result in former owners, including Holocaust survivors and their descendants, from regaining property expropriated by the country's communist regime.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement late Wednesday about what he called the “troubling legislation."

“These pieces of legislation run counter to the principles and values for which modern, democratic nations stand,” Blinken said.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki responded Thursday by suggesting the U.S. officials do not understand the Polish bills and should analyze them more closely.

On the media bill, Morawiecki said: “We do not have any intentions regarding a specific television channel. It is just about tightening the regulations so that there is no situation in which companies from outside the European Union would freely buy media in Poland.”

The media bill triggered nationwide protests Tuesday. Among the participants expressing fear that their right to independent information was under attack were older Poles who remember the censorship of the communist era.

By contrast, the law which would affect the former property owners — both Jewish and non-Jewish — got almost no media coverage in Poland. But it sparked a fast and angry response from Israel, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid saying it “damages both the memory of the Holocaust and the rights of its victims.”

The EU Commission said it will follow the media issue very closely while the head of the EU's top watchdog for democratic values, Vera Jourova, tweeted that the foreign ownership bill sends a negative signal.

“Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies welcome, not fight against," Jourova wrote. “We need a #MediaFreedomAct in the whole EU to uphold media freedom and support the rule of law.”

European Parliament President David Sassoli also weighed in on the media vote, calling it “very worrying” and said if it comes into force, “it will seriously threaten independent television in the country.”

Michael Roth, a German government member in charge of European affairs, said “democracy and the rule of law need critical and free media like the air to breathe. Laws should protect a colorful, diverse media landscape and not restrict it — and that everywhere in the EU.”

The development looked to many like a crucial move in a step-by-step dismantling of the democratic standards that Poland embraced when it threw off communism in 1989.

Hungary had already set the trail for such an illiberal political direction, and the EU has shown little ability so far to do much to ensure adherence to its values either there or in Poland, both previously models of democratic transformation.

After communism ended more than three decades ago, many foreign investors entered Poland's media market. Poland's ruling party, led by the country's de facto leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has long seen this as a problem and sought to “repolonize” the media. The party argues that keeping Polish entities in control of the media is a matter of national security and that such regulations are in line with Western European standards.

However, the party's critics see the efforts to nationalize media as a pretext for silencing independent voices. The effort is well on its way. Soon after winning power in 2015, Law and Justice transformed tax-funded public media into a party mouthpiece. Last year the state oil company bought a large German-owned private media group and has since moved to change the editors.

___

Raf Casert in Brussels and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
67K+
Followers
60K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Holocaust Survivors#Ap#Polish#The European Union#Eu#Nato#Discovery Inc#Tvn#Discovery International#State#Democratic#Poles#Non Jewish#The Eu Commission#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Related
LawDerrick

Holocaust researchers in Poland win libel case on appeal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An appellate court in Poland on Monday rejected a lawsuit brought against two Holocaust scholars in a case that has been closely watched because it was expected to serve as a precedent for research into the highly sensitive area of Polish behavior toward Jews during World War II.
Immigrationmilwaukeesun.com

Latvia pushes back as Belarus sends migrants across border

In a bid to slow the arrival of migrants, Belarus guards turned back groups of migrants coming from Belarus on Thursday night. The returning of the migrants took place hours after Latvia declared an emergency to prevent illegal migrants, mostly from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, from crossing into the country from Belarus.
Worldmymixfm.com

Poland’s president signs bill to limit WW2 property restitution claims

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s president has decided to sign a bill that would set limits on the ability of Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and retained by post-war communist rulers, a move likely to fuel tensions with Israel and the United States. “I made a decision...
WorldInternational Business Times

Between The Holocaust And Israel: The Jews Jailed On Cyprus

After surviving the Holocaust, trekking the Alps in winter and crossing the Mediterranean in an overcrowded boat, Rose Lipszyc clearly remembers her months incarcerated in harsh British camps in Cyprus. "After all that, we were back behind barbed wire again," 92-year-old Lipszyc said, speaking 75 years after British soldiers began...
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

Polish Parliament Advances Media Bill US Denounces

WARSAW - Polish lawmakers have advanced a bill that the opposition says aims to silence a U.S.-owned news channel critical of the government, leading to a swift denunciation from the United States, one of Warsaw's most important allies. Washington had warned that failure to renew the license of Discovery-owned news...
Protestsimdb.com

Discovery Chief Pledges to ‘Strongly Defend Tvn’ as Poland Gears up for Media Ownership Bill Debate

As the Polish parliament prepares to debate the controversial foreign media ownership bill on Wednesday, 78 protests against the bill have been planned for Tuesday evening. The protests are led by the Committee for the Defense of Democracy and supported by several press freedom and human rights groups which have actively been fighting to protect the rights of Polish people on issues ranging from LGBTQ+ to women’s rights. The demonstrations will follow the slogan “free media, free people, free Poland.”
WorldBBC

Poland's ruling coalition frays ahead of key media vote

Poland's coalition government has been thrown into disarray, after the prime minister sacked his deputy on Tuesday. Parliament is expected to vote on a draft media law that critics say is an attempt to silence a TV channel critical of the government. Former Deputy PM Jaroslaw Gowin - who opposes...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

250 M1 Abrams Headed to Russia’s Doorstep

In a recent tweet, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced that Poland would acquire 250 M1A2 Abrams SEPv3, currently the most advanced version of the venerable M1 Abrams in production. Błaszczak minced no words when describing the usefulness of the Abrams platform, stating that the “Abrams will be stationed in eastern Poland. This is the best way to strengthen our defense potential.”
Worldatlanticcitynews.net

Denmark, Norway abandon diplomatic posts in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan: Denmark and Norway said they are closing their embassies in Kabul and evacuating their staffs, as the security situation worsens in the country. Western embassies are sendingtroops to evacuate their staffs from Kabul, as the Taliban took control of the capital after conquering Afghanistan's second and third largest cities.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Macron Says France Is Protecting EU Delegate in Afghanistan

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday France was currently protecting the European Union delegate in Afghanistan and that it had also given protection to the Afghan collaborators of the EU representation in the country. "A lot of members of the Afghan civil society, defenders of rights,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy