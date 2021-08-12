San Diego-based 'superfood' restaurant chain everbowl to open first St. Louis-area location

It doesn’t get any fresher than this. There are approximately 2,792 different seafood restaurants in San Diego, according to statistics that we just made up. With 70 miles of coastline in San Diego County alone, along with Baja California and the whole Pacific Northwest, San Diegans enjoy a fresh seafood bounty that our landlocked counterparts can only dream of. From sweet, ready-to-slurp oysters to yellowtail, mahi, and marlin tacos, and an abundance of crustaceans ready to be doused in butter and served with soft rolls or market fresh veggies, our choices from the briny deep are nearly limitless. Of course, the only thing that makes a great seafood dinner better is a great view to go with it. We’ve rounded up a dozen of our favorite oceanfront spots, from Oceanside all the way to Imperial Beach: