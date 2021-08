As a gift to the people of arendal, norway, snøhetta proposes to revive the 1937-built harbor bath knubben. expected to complete in 2024, the public space will take shape as an undulating, stepped landscape — a contemporary revitalization of the original recreational compound which has stood since 1937 as a clear example of functionalism in norwegian architecture. designed by ketil ugland, the space integrated a ten-meter (33-foot) diving platform, a children’s pool, changing rooms, and a kiosk. it had ultimately closed in the 1960s. the new knubben is interpreted as an architectural response to the past, conserving vital parts while emphasizing the town of arendal as an urban destination for national and international visitors alike.