Google employees who choose to work from home permanently will likely have to provide a portion of their wages. Especially if they live away from work. During the pandemic, many companies have discovered that working from home may not be that bad. But many of the big tech giants in Silicon Valley were particularly favoring more people in the office. For example, Google has now made a wage calculation for employees who want to work from home. Those who live further away will earn less. Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter have also worked out such a scheme. Employees who live far away, and therefore often live in cheaper areas, will earn less.