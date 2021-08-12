This Week’s Magic Elixir to Happiness is Spelled H-Two-Oh
It's a good day to just sit back and drink....water. Meteorologist Todd Simcox is telling us that it's going to be an uncomfortable couple of days, with temperatures in the 90s, and heat indexes reaching above 100. Wicked hot. Wicked uncomfortable. A good day to take it easy. Forget the daily jog and maybe do a little walking on the treadmill in your air-conditioned house. Or better yet, sit on the couch, as much as possible, and relax.z1073.com
