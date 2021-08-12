This Week’s Magic Elixir to Happiness is Spelled H-Two-Oh

There are plenty of homes on the market with stories but none quite like that of the "Spite House" in Boston. As the story goes according to Boston Magazine, the home was said to have been built by a man in 1890 on a plot of land that was left by his father to him and his brother. Well, this guy had been off fighting in the Civil War, and once he returned he discovered that his brother had gone ahead and built a big house on that land.