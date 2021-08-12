Cancel
TV Shows

Best Roku deals: Stream HD, 4K, HDR content

By John Levite
windowscentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you need more ways to binge all of your favorite TV shows and movies? Want easy access to one of the largest content libraries around? Roku's platform includes all of your favorite apps like Netflix and Hulu. It has a whole bunch of channels you've probably never even heard of. You can try something new or just rewatch The Office for the seventeenth time. All you need is a way to access that content, which means some sort of media streaming device or TV with a smart platform or something. We've got the best deals on Roku devices right here.

