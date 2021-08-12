Cancel
Eagles News: ESPN has Philadelphia as the NFL’s third most likely ‘worst-to-first’ team

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Ranking the NFL’s most likely worst-to-first teams in 2021: Barnwell on the 49ers, Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos and more - ESPN+. 3. Philadelphia Eagles. Chances of winning the NFC East, per FPI: 11.7%. Philly fits just about every one of the criteria I posted above. As I wrote about a couple of weeks ago, Philadelphia’s offense should be better — and healthier — than it was in 2020. The Eagles turned the ball over 29 times and posted a turnover margin of minus-10; they should be better in both categories in 2021. They’ll have a new primary quarterback in Jalen Hurts and a new coach in Nick Sirianni. They were also unlucky last season, going 3-6-1 in one-score games. The best argument for the Eagles is that the competition isn’t likely to be any good. In a year in which just about everything went wrong for the organization, they still came within 2.5 games of winning the NFC East. They actually finished with the 11th-toughest schedule in the league, per FPI, but they’re expected to have the sixth-easiest slate in football this season. FPI has the Cowboys as significant favorites to win the division — with a total of just 8.9 wins. If Hurts is better than expected, the Eagles will have a viable shot at competing for a title.

