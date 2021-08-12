Silk florals keep giving all year ’round
It's been one year since Norine Fuller closed on the purchase of Sweetgrass Galleries, a silk floral design resource for commercial and residential clients and designers. Ms. Fuller spent decades as an instructor at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, where she also served as senior chief lobbyist and government relations director. At Sweetgrass Galleries on Trade Center Way, she has two designers, an IT/web developer and an operations manager to help her assist interior designers and other clients in search of the finest in custom silk florals, trees and grasses for any room in the home, including lanais, as well as for model homes and photo shoots.
