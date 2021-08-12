Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Silk florals keep giving all year ’round

By CINDY PIERCE
floridaweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been one year since Norine Fuller closed on the purchase of Sweetgrass Galleries, a silk floral design resource for commercial and residential clients and designers. Ms. Fuller spent decades as an instructor at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, where she also served as senior chief lobbyist and government relations director. At Sweetgrass Galleries on Trade Center Way, she has two designers, an IT/web developer and an operations manager to help her assist interior designers and other clients in search of the finest in custom silk florals, trees and grasses for any room in the home, including lanais, as well as for model homes and photo shoots.

bonitasprings.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silk#Floral Design#Naples#Sweetgrass Galleries#High Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Domino

Keep the Outdoor Party Going Year-Round With the Best Patio Heaters

Not too long ago, I renovated the back terrace of my Brooklyn brownstone—a new hardwood deck, a killer grill and fridge, areas for dining and lounging, lighting, additional storage, the whole nine yards. It’s become the place for casual dinners with the fam, blowout weekend barbecues, and a cup of coffee on quiet mornings. The only problem? Once the temperature dips in late fall, the terrace gets shut down for the season.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

8 best shoe racks to keep your hallway neat and tidy

Shoe racks are one of those things you don’t know you need until you’ve experienced the satisfaction of lining up all your pairs in a pleasing, orderly queue.While the best shoe racks are practical items, they don’t have to come at the expense of style. There are plenty of contemporary designs on the market at the moment that can help add a little touch of interior magic to an unloved corner of your home, while also keeping things neat and tidy.When looking for the best shoe rack for you, there are a few things to consider. The first, of course,...
coveteur.com

Proof That Vests Are a Year-Round Closet Staple

Though layering is often lauded as the key to great style, the idea of donning multiple layers of anything amidst the summer's heat is very near repugnant. That's why a vest is the perfect option to add intrigue to an ensemble sans sleeves. Whether you're into sweater styles, bohemian renditions, or waistcoats, vests are the summer style accoutrement you won't regret investing in. Wear them over breezy sundresses and t-shirts now, then swap those base layers for sweaters and button-downs as the temperatures drop. We even recommend forgoing the idea of layering and wearing your vest on its own as a top. In case you're in need of a little more sartorial inspiration, we've recreated three ensembles, each with its own unique way of styling a vest.
GardeningGazette

Year-round gardening: Creating winter interest

It’s hard to believe, in the heat of August, that in a few months, winter will arrive. We gardeners tend to dread winter. We peruse seed and nursery catalogs, watch gardening shows and try to keep ourselves busy with other pursuits until spring arrives. But winter is the perfect time to take stock of our gardens and look at their “bones” or structure. And with thoughtful planning, our winter gardens can offer beauty and inspiration, feed our souls and provide much-needed shelter and food for wildlife.
Interior DesignAlbany Herald

How to pick paint for home interiors

Many components combine to define a home’s interior. Some homeowners may be partial to certain styles, such as ultra modern or farmhouse, while others may opt for a more traditional look that cannot necessarily be categorized as one style or another. Though many homeowners may spend considerable time and devote a lot of energy to making their home embody a certain style, those who aren’t willing to commit to a particular look can lean on one component to make a stylish statement all their own: paint.
Interior DesignMiami Herald

Design Recipes: ‘Dressing’ shelves

Whether it’s a built-in curio cabinet in a dining space, open shelves in a living room or den or shelving in a kitchen, how does one properly “dress” shelves without them looking messy or distracting? Shelf dressing is a designer technique, in which staging techniques are used to create visually appealing display vignettes. What are the best items to use to fill shelves? Some of the best elements can range from larger items such as baskets to smaller elements such as small figurines vases and blooms.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

These Coat Racks Will Dress Up Your Entryway

Limited closet space? No problem. These aesthetically-pleasing pieces will help you streamline hanging your garments with ease. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If the first thing you do...
Interior Designsnntv.com

Shaker Cabinets: 3 Types of Kitchens That Are Perfect for Shaker Style Cabinets

Originally Posted On: Shaker Cabinets: 3 Types of Kitchens That Are Perfect for Shaker Style Cabinets (gvdrenovationsinc.com) The kitchen is one of the most important spaces in the home. It is where families gather, meals are cooked, and memories are made. Although you don’t need much for a kitchen to be functional, we still feel that having a beautiful space is well worth it.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Give Me All Your Cuttings

I may tell myself that I chat up my neighbors out of a post-quarantine craving for connection. I can pretend that I haul myself outside for a swift ten thousand steps because I’ve finally learned the value of tending myself, body and spirit. But the truth is that I have one motivation for every social interaction, city walk, or strenuous cycle ride: free stuff.
Interior Designarcamax.com

Living Space: Can’t paint your home? Try these 5 paint-free alternatives instead

Renting an apartment or house is a cost-effective option for anyone who’s making their first foray into the real estate world or moving somewhere new — No home remodeling costs! No cost of selling a house to worry about! — but living in a temporary space can cramp anyone’s interior design game. Although you pay a monthly rent, someone else ultimately owns the property and your rental agreement dictates what you can and cannot do to the space. Chances are, you can’t drill big holes into the walls, add a carpet to your bedroom or replace your kitchen’s awful backsplash.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Paint-Free Redo Warms up This Stark White Rental Bathroom

If there’s a common rule about rental bathrooms, it’s this: Two things can be true at once. When home decor YouTuber Alexandra Gater moved into her two-bedroom apartment in downtown Toronto just last month, the one space fit for a tub also had room for a conundrum. “My first thought when I saw this bathroom was, Ah! It’s so large and there’s a clawfoot tub—a renter’s dream!,” Alexandra says. “My next thought was, Oh no, how am I going to decorate around that floor tile?”
Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

5 best pinot noir wines to enjoy all year round

Thriving in cooler regions around the world, pinot noir is a thin-skinned red grape that produces wines brimming with juicy red cherry, strawberry and red fruit. Making their way around the world, our panel tried a selection from California, New Zealand, Chile and Burgundy to find the best examples, starting from just £3.99.
Interior Designrealtor.com

7 Cheap Ways To Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Expensive

It’s a Catch-22 homeowners are all too familiar with: Remodeling your outdated kitchen is almost certain to pay off big when you sell—but the actual makeover takes big bucks. Is there any way to make a huge change without all the expense? Well, believe it or not, you can give...
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle

Labels for Kids That’ll Keep Your Organized All Year

Keeping track of your tyke’s schedule can be challenging enough without worrying about all the gear that comes along with it. So how do you prevent losing those lunchboxes and jackets before you even make it to winter break? Put a label on it. Everything from clothes to water bottles, and even masks, will stay accounted for thanks to these awesome labels for kids.
Home & Gardenamazinginteriordesign.com

Pressed Flower DIY Crafts

Flowers can remind you of Spring even on the darkest days of Winter. They also evoke a sense of relaxation being created by mother nature. You can preserve flowers and use them to make projects for home decor. Here are some ideas. Bring an Old Chair to Life With Pressed...
Interior Designcoveteur.com

How to Tackle That Expanse of Blank Wall in Your Home

Upon moving into a new space, you begin with the necessities—furniture, rugs, the basics. The addition of decor is often more of a slow burn as you experiment with how you want your personality to come across aesthetically—a whole other can of worms if you have roommates. This is where the burnout sets in, at least in my own personal experience. Somehow it seems you're always left with that one pesky expanse of blank wall space you're unsure how to fill—especially stark-white rentals lacking in a surplus of windows. Art, in the traditional sense, is not only difficult to acquire but can quickly have you seeing dollar signs, especially for grander pieces. If you go for gallery, that requires a strategy, not to mention, a trip to the frame store can rack up a hefty price tag. Needless to say, the task at hand is daunting. So we've asked Bettina Huang, general manager at Platform, a new company backed by David Zwirner, and interior designer Sophie Ashby of Studio Ashby, to provide some direction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy