Silk florals keep giving all year ’round

Upon moving into a new space, you begin with the necessities—furniture, rugs, the basics. The addition of decor is often more of a slow burn as you experiment with how you want your personality to come across aesthetically—a whole other can of worms if you have roommates. This is where the burnout sets in, at least in my own personal experience. Somehow it seems you're always left with that one pesky expanse of blank wall space you're unsure how to fill—especially stark-white rentals lacking in a surplus of windows. Art, in the traditional sense, is not only difficult to acquire but can quickly have you seeing dollar signs, especially for grander pieces. If you go for gallery, that requires a strategy, not to mention, a trip to the frame store can rack up a hefty price tag. Needless to say, the task at hand is daunting. So we've asked Bettina Huang, general manager at Platform, a new company backed by David Zwirner, and interior designer Sophie Ashby of Studio Ashby, to provide some direction.