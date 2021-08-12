Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Closer Than They've Ever Been
Looks like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have put ongoing family drama behind them and are working on their relationship. Which, we love to see it!. A source tells Us Weekly that “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often. Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family.”www.cosmopolitan.com
