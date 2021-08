Not even a century ago it was impossible to find, in one place, in the United States, the array of spices currently available at the average American supermarket. “We take them for granted today, now that they are everywhere and, for the most part, dirt cheap, but spices might just be the most important commodities ever — more important than oil or gold,” John O’Connell writes in “The Book of Spice.” Global trade and incredibly efficient distribution logistics, plus, of course, demand, have made this possible.