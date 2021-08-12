BILLY IDOL To Release ‘The Roadside’ EP On September 17th Via Dark Horse Records
Rock legend Billy Idol is set to release a new EP, The Roadside—his first new release in nearly seven years—on September 17th via Dark Horse Records. Produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer) and featuring Idol’s longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens, The Roadside was conceived, recorded, and mixed almost entirely under the shadow of the pandemic. Fans can pre-order The Roadside on CD, vinyl, and limited edition blue vinyl here, with autographed copies available while they last.www.iconvsicon.com
