Whether you’ve been a mom, had a mom, or lived on planet Earth, motherhood is a ubiquitous condition that touches, teaches, and torments us all. Three particular experts joined forces to better educate us on the topic—often hilariously. “My Name is Not Mom” is a comedic journey through motherhood, a live stand-up, and storytelling event by champion moms of the internet Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard. The three comedians joined “City Lights” Senior Producer Kim Drobes via Zoom to talk about their journeys from motherhood to comedy, and how sharing their stories has helped them and countless other moms in their audiences.