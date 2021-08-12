Cancel
Environment

Forecast Discussion (08/12/21) AM: Heat Advisory in effect today for the Twin Tiers

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is another hot and humid day here in the Twin Tiers. Today even started muggy and warm. This will be the trend throughout the day as temperatures rise into the low to mid 90s. Humid conditions are also expected to hold throughout the day. Due to the heat and humidity, a heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7:00pm today as heat index values (what it feels like outside) rise into the triple digits. Aside from the heat, there is also the threat for severe weather today. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a slight risk, a 2 out of 5, for the chance to see scattered strong to severe storms. Our main threats with these storms would be heavy rain, hail, damaging wind, and frequent lightning. Make sure you are weather aware today. These showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon and linger into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be another warm and muggy night. Some showers and storms could linger early but then we dry out and see some breaks in the cloud cover. Tomorrow, there is a cold front moving through. This will bring relief from the heat and humidity but also another chance for showers and storms. Temperatures for tomorrow sit near 90 again as we still deal with the heat and humidity but as the cold front slowly moves through we will get some relief from the heat and humidity.

EnvironmentWETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (08/16/21)

Today has started on a cloudy note with cloud cover continuing to build into the region from the South as we head throughout the morning and afternoon hours. As we continue to get this southerly flow today, a warm moist air mass will advance into the region and will bring showers and thunderstorms with it. Isolated showers are expected to move in from the South this afternoon and become more widespread during the evening to overnight hours. Some thunderstorms are possible overnight as well. This warm moist air mass will also result in the humidity not only increasing today but through this week. Temperatures today rise into the upper 70s. Tonight, we see the chance for scattered showers and isolated storms. Overnight lows drop into the low 60s. For Tuesday, it starts off wet and cloudy. The cloud cover that moved in from the South sticks with us and so do the showers. Tuesday starts off with lingering showers from the overnight hours with more showers and storms developing during the afternoon and moving in from the South. Highs on Tuesday reach back into the low 80s.

