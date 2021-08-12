Cancel
Connecticut State

Connecticut heat index could reach 109 degrees today, weather service says

By Tara O'Neill
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcessive heat warnings have been issued for nearly the entire state for Thursday and Friday as hot and humid conditions continue to drive up the heat index value. The temperatures began to soar on Tuesday with heat index values ranging from the mid-90s to low-100s. The National Weather Service said the heat will peak Thursday, with the heat index value expected to reach as high as 109 degrees in Connecticut.

